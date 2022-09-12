GHS asked to scale up COVID-19 vaccination in Bono East

Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister, has called on the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to scale up COVID-19 vaccination exercise to stem the spread of the pandemic in the region.

He said the pandemic was resurfacing with the region recording 62 new cases in the past 10 days, worrying that many of the new cases were recorded in Senior High Schools (SHSs).

Addressing a news conference held at Busunya in the Nkoranza North District of the Region, Mr Adu-Gyan asked the Heads of SHSs in the region to ensure that all students were vaccinated to protect themselves from contracting the COVID-19.

“School heads must ensure that students show their vaccination cards before allowing them to return to campus after break”, he directed.

Mr Adu-Gyan said the region’s COVID-19 cumulative cases stood at 3,035 with 75 deaths and 2,909 recoveries and urged everyone to be vaccinated.

The Regional Minister said good health remained the backbone of human resource, saying vaccination was also the surest way to protecting people from contracting infectious diseases such as Cerebrum Spinal Meningitis and the Severe Acute Respiration Syndrome.