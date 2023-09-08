GHS awards hardworking staff in the Eastern Region

Dr Forster Amponsah Manu, a consultant general surgeon at the Eastern Regional Hospital, has been adjudged the most outstanding staff at the secondary level of healthcare in the Eastern Region.

Dr. Solomon Obiri, Deputy Chief Pharmacist, Regional Medical Stores, was also adjudged the most outstanding staff at the Regional Health Directorate level, while Dr. Stephen Quarcoo, Medical Superintendent, Kade Hospital, received the leadership excellence award (primary level hospital).

At the district level, Mrs. Irene Ofei, Yilo Krobo District Director of Health, was adjudged the most outstanding staff; Mr. Richard Dziseku-Dordoye, nursing officer at the Suhum Government Hospital, received the most outstanding staff award (primary level hospital); and Ms. Rebecca Larteley, staff nurse at the Suhum Health Centre, and Mr. Ernest Sarpong, principal community health nurse at the Obuoho CHPS Centre, received the most outstanding awards at the health centre and CHPs level, respectively.

Three others, including Mrs. Esther Oku Afari, Ayensuano District Director of Health; Madam Patience Ama Kufualor, midwifery officer at Oframase health centre; and Madam Wilhelmina Agartha Arthur, senior staff midwife at Ningo CHPS centre, received leadership excellence awards at the district, health centre, and CHPS levels, respectively.

In the quest to achieve global health coverage, the Ghana Health Service instituted the awards last year to motivate, recognise, and acknowledge the exceptional performances of staff as well as health facilities.

The awards had been designed to be competitive, starting from the district through to the national level. Each of the awardees received a plaque and is expected to represent the region at the national awards slated for November.

Dr. Winfred Ofosu, Eastern Regional Director of Health Services, commended the award winners for their distinguished service and wished them well at the national awards.

He reminded them that, in spite of the successes chalked up, there was more to be done and entreated all to give their best.

Dr. Solomon Obiri, Deputy Chief Pharmacist, on behalf of the awardees, thanked the awards committee for recognising their efforts out of the many deserving and assured that they would continue to work hard to justify the honours bestowed on them.