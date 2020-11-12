The Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate (GARHD) will from Thursday, November 12, begin a yellow fever vaccination exercise for persons aged 10 to 60 years across selected communities in the Region.



The exercise, which is expected to last for seven days, will take place in Ada West, Ada East, La Dade-Kotopon, Ga Central, and Kpone Katamanso Municipalities.

A statement issued and signed by Dr Charity Sarpong, the Regional Director of Health Services and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said there would be a movement of mobile posts to communities for easy access by individuals.

“Vaccination will be conducted at fixed immunization posts which are located permanently, that is, for all seven days in health facilities and other areas. Also, mobile posts will move to communities where they may be located at schools, churches, mosques, bus stops, barriers and market areas to vaccinate people,” the statement said.

It, however, exempted pregnant women, persons with immune deficiency problems, persons undergoing anti-cancer treatment and persons on steroid treatment from participating in the vaccination exercise.

The statement encouraged the public to visit nearest health centres or vaccination posts for the exercise and assured of the effectiveness and safety of the yellow fever vaccine.

“Anybody in the selected communities mentioned should visit the nearest health centre or vaccination post for vaccination. The public is assured that the Yellow fever vaccine is safe and it is given as an injection. The vaccine is effective and protects you. It should be repeated every 10 years.”

“It is advised that everyone prevents him/herself from mosquito bites by sleeping under insecticide-treated nets and keeping his or her surroundings clean,” it added.