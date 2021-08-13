GHS bemoan non-adherence to COVID-19 protocols in Assin-Central

Mr Benjamin Amoako, Assin Central Municipal Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has expressed worry over the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the area.

He said it was unfortunate that though many people knew about the protocols, deliberately refusing to wear nose masks remained a major challenge to efforts at rooting out the virus in the Municipality.

Mr Amoako in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), revealed that the area since the outbreak of the disease in the country in May 2020, to August this year, had recorded a total of 380 cases.

The rate of infection reduced drastically from January to June 2021 but had resurged since July this year, he revealed.

He called on the public to show greater commitment to the fight against the pandemic, as the surest way to drastically reduce the rapid spread of the virus.

Similarly, Mr Nicholas Fiifi Baako, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has also expressed concern about the blatant disregard for COVID-19 health and safety measures in the Municipality.

He expressed regret that the use of nose masks, remained minimal, and crowded environments such as markets, religious gatherings and ceremonies have been turned into transmission centres for the virus leading the sharp rise in positive cases in the area.

“We must step up the pace and show the people our unflinching commitment to public welfare and safety, and our commitment to make the difference we seek for,” the MCE said.

A visit by the GNA to some shops and public places, revealed that many shopping centres that used to enforce the wearing of nose masks, washing of hands and ensure social distancing have rather relaxed these safety measures.

Some of the shops, however had Veronica buckets still placed at the entrance, but few had soap and tissues by them.

Meanwhile the few that had the buckets were not enforcing the mandatory washing of hands like previously, while those with inscriptions ‘No nose mask no entry’, were also not going by that rule anymore.