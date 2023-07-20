GHS commends KOICA’s contribution to health service delivery in Ghana

The management of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has acknowledged and appreciated the immense impact of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in healthcare delivery in Ghana over the years.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the GHS on behalf of management, acknowledged KOICA’s “Valuable support in improving healthcare services and addressing critical health challenges in Ghana.”n

He said through KOICA’s financial and technical assistance, the GHS had strengthened primary healthcare, enhanced community-based programmes and promoted Universal Health Coverage.

In a citation presented to officials of KOICA led by Mr. Seungmin Oh, the Acting KOICA Country Director at the national launch of the Phase II KOICA CHPS+ project in Nalerigu, the North East Regional capital, the GHS expressed its appreciation to the Agency for its support.

The launch brought together Directors of the GHS from the national level, and across the North East and Upper East Regions, traditional rulers and other stakeholders including Municipal and District Chief Executives in the North East Region.

The GHS noted that KOICA’s support had, “Contributed to improved access to quality healthcare, reduced maternal and child mortality rates, and has overall health outcomes.

“We commend KOICA Ghana for its exemplary partnership and dedication to the health sector. This plague serves as a symbol of our deep gratitude and acknowledges their lasting impact,” the GHS said.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye in a separate citation of recognition and appreciation in honour of Mr Oh, said his exemplary service and outstanding dedication, leadership and contributions as the Acting Country Director of KOICA had left an indelible mark on the GHS.

“Your passionate interest in improving primary healthcare with a special focus on maternal, neonatal and child health in the Upper East and North East Regions has transformed lives.

“We will always remember your unwavering believe in the leadership of the GHS, inspiring others to deliver on their commitment to excellence,” portions of the citation read.

The Service, in its farewell message to Mr. Oh, who was expected to leave the country, wished him the best of success in his endeavours, “Wishing you the best of success in your new assignment and hoping you will return to Ghana to continue your remarkable work,” Management of the GHS said.

Touching on the launch of the Phase II KOICA CHPS+ project in the Region, Mr Zakaria Yidana, the Regional Minister, said the implementation of the project would not only lead to enhanced healthcare delivery, but would serve as a game-changer in health service delivery in the Region, especially that all six Districts would benefit.

He said the successful implementation of the project in the Upper East Region had resulted in significant reduction in institutional maternal mortality ratio from 111 per 100,000 live births in 2016 to 98 per 100,000 live births in 2021.

“Similarly, under five mortality ratio improved from 9.6 per 1000 live births in 2016 to four per 1000 live births in 2021. On the basis of this remarkable achievement, I am happy that the project has been scaled-up to cover all six Districts in the North East Region,” the Minister said.

Mr. Yidana thanked KOICA and all development partners in the Region for their continuous support in diverse ways to improve the lives of residents in the Region and said the Regional Coordinating Council was ready to collaborate with any development partner to the benefit of residents.