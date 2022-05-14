GHS Council urges health workers not to give up

Members of the Governing Council of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) have encouraged health workers not to give up in spite of the dire conditions under which they work.

“Continue to give off their best to ensure quality healthcare to the people.”

Mr William Frimpong-Bonsu, a Member of the Governing Council of GHS, urged health workers to let their unforms and code of ethics inspire them to continue to give of their best to save humanity.

The council’s encouragement followed a two-day visit to the Northern Region, during which Mr Frimpong-Bonsu and some council members toured, and met workers at the Nyankpala Health Centre in the Tolon District, to learn about the centre’s operations and challenges.

Members of the Council took office in September, 2021, and were at the centre to learn about issues affecting health care delivery in the region to guide them to take effective decisions to address them.

Council members were apprised by officials of the Regional Health Directorate of the health situation in the region; after which they visited some health installations including the Regional Medical Store to learn about their operations and challenges.

They later held discussions with the Regional Minister, the Paramount Chief of Tolon, as well as addressed separate durbars of Management and Staff of the Tamale Central Hospital, Tolon District Hospital, the Nyankpala Health Centre, and Tuunayili CHPS.

Issues raised by health sector workers included lack of accommodation, inequities in staff distribution, promotion, indebtedness of National Health Insurance Scheme to facilities, low doctor-patient ratio, non-regularisation of casual staff amongst others.

Mr Frimpong-Bonsu advised health workers to be abreast of new developments in the health sector to ensure that they were not left behind while improving service delivery.

He advised them to report challenges they faced at their workplaces to their superiors on time to ensure that quick remedial actions were taken to resolve them.

Mr Isaac Kwesi Hammond, a Member of the Governing Council of GHS praised health workers in the region for their sense of dedication and enthusiasm to duty.

He assured them that efforts were being made to address their challenges.

Dr John Bertson Eleeza, Northern Regional Director of Health, reiterated that health workers, who received study leave approval, would be promoted when done with their studies while those, who went for further studies without approval, would not be considered for promotion based on their new certificates.