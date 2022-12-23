GHS holds capacity building programme for newly appointed District Directors

The Ghana Health Service has held orientation and capacity building programme for newly appointed District Directors of Health Service (DDHS) across the country with a call on them to be innovative in resource mobilisation.

The three-day capacity building programme organised by the Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate was to orient about 60 newly directors on their responsibilities to help achieve the mandate of the Ghana Health Service.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director General of the GHS, speaking at the opening ceremony said it was the responsibility of the directors to provide direction in the management of all areas of health service delivery in the districts.

“The above responsibilities, undoubtedly place you in a strategic position as your actions and inactions have effect on the realisation or otherwise of the mandate of the GHS,” he added.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye noted that the job of a district director was both technical and administrative and advised the directors to be mindful of that to improve access to quality care.

He said the Ghana Health Service would establish an Institute to breed and develop leaders for the Service.

Dr Mrs Charity Sarpong, the Regional Director of Health Service, Greater Accra, while congratulating the new district directors, urged them to adhere to management principles to be successful.

Mr Peter Obiri-Yeboah, the Director of Human Resources, GHS, assured the appointees of the support needed to enable them to perform their duties as expected.

The participants were taken through topics such as leadership for effective health service delivery, the global Vax programme, living above routine audit queries; expected roles of DDHS, basic financial management skills, the expected role of DDHS in drugs management, and sustainability of supply chain interventions.

The rest are routine human resources management issues, update on health research systems, advocacy and social mobilisation, providing essential health services through networks of practice, supportive supervision, contemporary surveillance, and updates on reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, adolescent health issues.