The Volta Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has presented a citation to Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, honouring him for providing excellent and selfless leadership to the people of the Region.

The citation signed by Dr. Anthony Adofo-Ofosu, Deputy Director-General of the GHS, said the success story in the management of COVID 19 in the Region cannot be told without the sterling, infectious and outstanding leadership of the Regional Minister.

The presentation was done as part of activities of the second day of the Volta Regional Health Sector 2020 Performance Review Conference under the theme; “Sustaining Quality Health Care Delivery in the Midst of Covid-19: the Role of Innovative Leadership.”

“The District Health Directorates and many others can bear testimony on how your tailor-measured and razor-sharp instructions spurred the District Chief Executives and other governmental agencies’ leaders to replicate the same dedication and commitment towards the fight against COVID -19,” it said.

The citation said the willingness and readiness of Dr Letsa to provide support knew no bounds as he responded to every distress call from dusk to dawn, was in trenches with the Directorate, and literally sacrificed his life for the comfort of the people.

“In the year 2020, the Volta Region suffered its fair share of disruption to its normal way of life due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the Regional Minister, the responsibility of Chairing the Volta Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee was thrust on you,” it stated.

The citation said Dr Letsa led a multi-sectoral team revolving around the Health Service to mount a most formidable public health response and went beyond his responsibilities as a Chairman of the Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee to significantly impact the Region’s pandemic response.

It said the Regional Minister facilitated the establishment of a Regional Treatment Centre in record time and the University of Health and Allied Sciences COVID 19 testing centre.

The Regional Minister with collaboration with Volta Regional Members of Parliament Caucus secured 48 well PCR machine which exponentially increased the testing center’s capacity to meet the enormous demands at the time, it noted.

The citation disclosed that Dr Letsa also intervened to secure a comfortable temporary accommodation for Health Staff who were affected in the course of duty.

“After a year of reflection, we can confidently say that you gave meaning to the phrase “cometh the hour, cometh the man.”

Despite being a stickler to all safety protocols, it took the grace of the Almighty to release you from the icy grips of COVID 19 when you had your personal encounter with the virus in the line of duty.

As a health worker and former Volta Regional Director of Health Services, we are proud to associate with you.

We are eternally grateful to you because you demonstrated unadulterated loyalty to the Health Service and the people of the Volta Region when it mattered most,” it said.

Dr Letsa who could not hide his joy after receiving the citation, dedicated it to the Regional Emergency Public Health Management Committee of which he was the Chairperson as well as families affected by virus.

“I indicated that I was just performing my duties and never did it occur to me that my efforts were being recognized to engender the Citation,” he said.

The Minister was grateful to the Regional Health Directorate and its leadership for the honour.

Dr Letsa said the performance of the Ghana Health Service in the Region in the midst of the pandemic had been exceptional, “particularly, the commitment of the staff to take risk.”

The Minister commended all stakeholders in the health care delivery sector of the Region on the various roles played in addressing the challenges triggered by the pandemic.

He used the opportunity to encourage all health care delivery workers to make themselves available to be vaccinated against the Covid-19, since the country had already taken delivery of the first consignment.

Dr Letsa entreated the young professionals in the sector to remain committed and dedicated to the Health Service.