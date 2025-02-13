GHS Launches Cholera Vaccination Drive in Greater Accra

The Ghana Health Service is set to vaccinate around 300,000 people aged one year and above in the Greater Accra Region as part of its intensified efforts to control the ongoing cholera outbreak.

The vaccination campaign, scheduled from February 14 to 17, will take place across three sub-metros—Ablekuma South, Okaikoi South, and Ashiedu Keteke—further bolstering public health measures in an area hard-hit by the disease.

Since the outbreak began, there have been more than 6,000 suspected cases and over 500 confirmed instances of cholera, with Greater Accra accounting for the highest number of confirmed cases. In contrast, the Effutu and Agona West districts in the Central Region remain notable hot spots.

Dr. Kwame Amponsah Achianno, the Programme Manager for the Expanded Programme on Immunization, stressed the vaccine’s efficacy during a media briefing on February 13. He noted that the vaccine is safe and critical to preventing infection, especially as research indicates that about 80 percent of those who carry the bacteria show no symptoms. This silent spread underscores the urgent need for vaccination.

Achianno also highlighted that, aside from pregnant women who are currently excluded from the program, all individuals aged one year and above are eligible for the vaccine. The recent campaign in Greater Accra follows successful similar initiatives in the Western and Central regions. Reflecting on the campaign’s progress, he mentioned that there has been little resistance so far, a testament to public awareness and understanding of the risks posed by cholera.

In addition to rolling out the vaccine, Dr. Achianno called on the media to address the root causes of the outbreak. He urged journalists to emphasize the importance of proper sanitation and hygiene, reminding the public that cholera is largely a disease of filth and poor sanitation. “The media should also help talk about the causal factors—water, sanitation, and hygiene are critical,” he said.

The initiative represents a significant step towards safeguarding public health amid a challenging outbreak. As guardians are encouraged to ensure their children receive the vaccine, experts hope that this concerted effort will help curb the spread of cholera and protect vulnerable communities across the region.