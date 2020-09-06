The Health Promotion Division of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET) have organised a COVID-19 quiz for children to ensure they are not left out of COVID-19 health education.



This is the first of its kind in a series tailored towards educating children on the safety protocols of COVID-19.

The quiz was to engage children to be ambassadors of health education and promotion and social marketing.

The questions tapped into their knowledge on the COVID-19 safety protocols including frequent handwashing with soap under running water for at least 20 seconds, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, good respiratory etiquette, the need for social distancing, and personal hygiene.

The quiz, which was keenly contested, saw Nathan Nana Yaw Nyamekye, a seven-year-old pupil of the Tema Ridge International School emerging the winner among six contestants. Each participant received a variety of prizes.

Dr Dacosta Aboagye, the Director of Health Promotion Division, GHS, said he believed children could play a pivotal role in COVID-19 education through knowledge sharing.

He said he was happy with the brilliant performance exhibited by the children and the enthusiasm with which they responded to the questions.

Dr Aboagye, also the leader of the National COVID-19 Risk Communication and Social Mobilization Team, admonished parents to help their children at home to gain more knowledge about COVID-19 and its preventive measures encouraged other stakeholders to support in the sensitisation process.

The children expressed gratitude to the Division and AFENET for organising the quiz, which served as a learning opportunity for them.