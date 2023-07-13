GHS, partners call for African Innovations to improve Maternal Health

Ghana Health Service (GHS), in partnership with USAID’s Center for Innovation and Impact (CII) and USAID/Ghana, Grand Challenges Canada (GCC), AMP Health and others across the healthcare ecosystem, have launched a call for African innovations that will improve the delivery of maternal and newborn health care in underserved regions of Ghana.

The Country Innovations Platform (CIP) Ghana Pilot aims to identify new innovations to improve maternal and newborn health in Ghana. The platform will award $2M CAD in catalytic funding to eligible health innovators.

Funding decisions will be made by Ghana Health Service, in collaboration on with country-based stakeholders, with international donors supporting the investment.

The goal of this partnership is to save the lives of Ghanaian women and children by funding

innovative projects with real-world impact on maternal and newborn healthcare in Ghana.

Through this innovative model, Ghana Health Services is leading the way by bringing together funders that are willing to invest in solutions that will strengthen healthcare systems across then country as well as provide improved care to mothers and their newborns.

This bold new initiative aims to address gaps in maternal and newborn health by identifying

transformative ideas and providing them with seed grants of CAD $200,000 to CAD $250,000 for a period of 12 to 18 months to develop and test the proposed innovation in six priority regions in Ghana.

The platform will fund innovations that address one of four priority health challenges identified during a co-creation on workshop hosted by Ghana Health Service and its partners: improved communication on and real- time tracking of information on along the patient referral journey for mothers and newborns; increased accessibility and availability of transport for pregnant women and mothers of newborns to reach health facilities especially in emergencies; improved skills of healthcare workers to deliver high-quality emergency maternal and newborn health services, and increased availability of essential medicines and supplies for mothers and newborns.

The Country Innovation on Platform Ghana Pilot will accept submissions from across Northern, Western, Central, Eastern and Southern Africa and will award up to $2M CAD in funding, with priority given to Ghana-based innovators.

Innovations are expected to be piloted in at least two of the six priority regions of Ghana: Western, Upper East, Upper West, Northeast, Northern, and Savannah.

Each selected innovation will also play a role in building Ghana Health Service’s bold

Networks of Practice initiative and will contribute to building a broader health ecosystem across the country.

As they implement their novel approaches to addressing challenges in maternal

and newborn health, innovators will have the opportunity to share their lessons on how to

design an innovation on process that is tailored to locally defined needs.