GHS resumes childhood immunization for measles, TB & polio

Routine immunisations for children against Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG), Tuberculosis (TB), Measles-Rubella (MR) and Polio have resumed fully in some health facilities in Accra after a nationwide shortage since the last quarter of 2022.

This comes after the arrival of a consignment of the three vaccines, with accompanying device like ; needles, syringes and safety box among others.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) said regional cold vans had been deployed with consignments to the various regional cold rooms for onward delivery to the districts and facilities from today, March 13, 2023.

At the Oduman Polyclinic at Ablekuma, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) observed that children who attended the child welfare clinic for weighing today and were due for vaccination were immunised.

Madam Ophelia Boateng, a mother of a nine-month-old baby, whose daughter was due for vaccination against Measles today, said she was happy her daughter was vaccinated.

“I did not want to bring my child to weighing today because we have heard in the news that there is no vaccine for the children, but my husband insisted that I go, and I am glad I came,” she told the GNA.

At the Kaneshie Polyclinic too, the three vaccines were available for eligible children.

The Director General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, said per the national vaccination policy, all children who missed their scheduled vaccines were still eligible for vaccination.

“We want to advise the public against buying these vaccines, the vaccines are free and can be obtained at designated health facilities and child welfare clinics across the country,” he said.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye asked care givers not to rush for the vaccines because the Ministry of Health had made adequate provision for every facility.