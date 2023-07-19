GHS to Launch 7th National COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced the commencement of its 7th National COVID-19 Vaccination Days (NaCVAD-7), scheduled to run from July 19 to July 23. The objective of this campaign is to immunize approximately one million individuals.

According to the GHS, out of Ghana’s population of more than 30 million people, 10 million have already received their full vaccine doses, while the remaining are yet to either get vaccinated or complete their vaccination process.

During a press briefing to launch the nationwide vaccination exercise, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, emphasized the continuing presence of the virus despite rumors suggesting its disappearance.

He referred to the World Health Organization’s declaration on May 5, 2023, stating that COVID-19 is now an established and ongoing health issue, no longer qualifying as a public health emergency of international concern.

However, Dr. Kuma-Aboagye clarified that this declaration does not mean that COVID-19 is no longer a threat.

Additionally, Dr. Argata Guracha Guyo, the country representative from the World Health Organization (WHO), reaffirmed the commitment to support Ghana in achieving herd immunity against COVID-19.

He expressed that the WHO, along with its sister UN agencies in Ghana, will continue to assist the government in conducting a successful national COVID-19 vaccination campaign, ultimately contributing to the overall goal of achieving health for all.