Dr Anthony Adofo Ofosu, the Deputy Director General (DDG) of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) says the Service is using social mobilization to enforce the wearing of face masks to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

He observed that the use of face masks and hand sanitizers had gone down during the Christmas festivities and after, and said the Service was, therefore, exploring strategies to keep the campaign alive and defeat the pandemic.

The Deputy Director General, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the increasing cases called for concerted efforts of all stakeholders and charged the citizenry to continue to observe the safety protocols to reduce the disease burden.

He said the Service, in its efforts to help contain the spread, had decentralised contact tracing to identify directly the source and number of people infected with the virus to enable them start treatment in good time.

“We have done a lot and need the support of all at this moment. For instance, the GHS had improved the double testing activities at the airport to ensure that all persons who passed through the airport will undergo the testing processes before they are allowed to enter the country. This activity takes within 72 hours and costs $150 per head. “

Dr Ofosu noted that there had been effective usage of drones for the supply of drugs across various regions in the country and that the GHS would expand the drone service to facilitate the supply of drugs for quick treatment.

The Ghana News Agency on its rounds observed that, veronica buckets used for hand washing stations at public places, including markets and lorry stations could not be traced.

Markets and shopping malls too are crowded with no social distancing rule and many people not wearing face masks.

Commercial vehicles (trotro) are also loaded fully with only a few passengers in face masks.

Some people the Ghana News Agency (GNA) spoke to, called for enforcement of the protocols and charged the local Assemblies to wake up to their responsibilities.

Meanwhile, GNA noted that a few people have become stylish with the use of face masks, especially to social events, including church services.