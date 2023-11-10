GI-KACE Partner Glovo to Train 100 Women in Data Analytics

The Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (GI-KACE) in collaboration with Glovo, Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, and the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD), has successfully trained 100 women in Data Analytics under the ‘Women in Tech Bootcamp’ initiative to empower and support women with digital skills.

From over 3,000 applicants, 100 women were selected to be trained for a week on tech technical skills and valuable strategies to boost their professional profile. The Women in Tech Bootcamp, now in its first edition in Ghana, is a significant step towards providing young women with the skills and knowledge needed to increase employability in the tech sector.

With this initiative the Ministry of communications and digitalisation, Glovo, Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications and the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT aim to drive diversity and inclusion in the tech sector.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Director-General for GI-KACE, Dr. Collins Yeboah-Afari, indicated that, there is still a significant gender gap in the ICT sector. According to him, this influenced the GI-KACE partnership with Glovo, Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation designed to rolled out the free training in data analytics for women.

“GI-KACE is where many great dreams have been and still are birthed. I am particularly delighted that this graduating class adds up to the over 5,000 high-end skilled personnel the Centre has trained over the past year who are contributing their quota to the nation in various fields, ” Dr Yeboah-Afari disclosed.

The Co-founder of Glovo and Vice President of Global Affairs, Sacha Michaud in his speech, expressed his gratitude to the incredible women who dedicated themselves to the transformative journey of the ‘Women in Tech program’. “I am happy to be part of today’s graduation ceremony.

As the Co-founder of Glovo and the VP of Global Affairs, witnessing the closing ceremony of this program is proof of the power of innovation and diversity. Our commitment to fostering an inclusive tech landscape has been further solidified by the remarkable achievements of the training in data analytics over the past weeks,” he disclosed.

Rasheeda Seghosime, Head of People of Africa , Glovo disclosed how Glovo is passionate about empowering women in IT to help break down the gender barriers and bridge the gap.

She disclosed that Glovo has completed two successful divisions of the same training in Spain signifying their interest and commitment to Women in Tech.

Dr. Ing. Kenneth Ashigbey, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, urged the ladies to use the knowledge they have acquired to transform the way they do everything.

The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Hon. Ama Pomaa Boateng expressed her gratitude to Glovo and the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications for their support, which has made it possible for the 100 women to overcome the barriers often faced in the tech sector through the data analytics training.

“With this sponsored training by Glovo, support from Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, MoCD and GI-KACE, this program has provided a unique opportunity for our women to acquire essential digital skills, particularly in the field of Data Analytics,” she added.

According to the Deputy Minister, numerous career opportunities are awaiting the participants because of the knowledge they have acquired. She urged them to be proud of themselves and make an impact in the IT sector to help develop the nation.

Among the dignitaries that attended the event include Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah (MD SIC Savings and Loans), Eric Essuman (CEO, GMET), Berla Mundi (renowned TV Personality), Gideon Bashane (GIZ), Rasheeda Segosime (Head of People of Africa, Glovo), Winifred Kotin (Co-founder Su)