The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Integrated Aluminum Development Corporation (GIADEC), Mr Micheal Ansah, has inaugurated a 19-member committee tasked to build a strong community relationship and address challenges that may periodically arise in areas where they Mine bauxite.

The committee comprises; representation of traditional authorities, religious bodies, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Information Services Department, Bureau of National Investigation (BNI), Ghana Police Service, affected communities, civil society organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations and women groups.

Inaugurating the committee at Awaso in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region, the CEO said the core mandate of the committee was to serve as mediators between the company and the affected communities, offer solutions based on consensus building, compile and deliberate on best practices which will ensure cohabitation of GIADEC and the communities and make recommendations on the integrated of community interest in GIADEC’s Integrated Aluminum Industry (IAI) agenda.

Mr Ansah pointed out that similar committees have been inaugurated at Kyebi, Nyinahin and Mpasaaso to serve the same purpose.

He noted that GIADEC would ensure transparency in all its activities to foster development, create jobs, support communities and also promote community participation in the integrated Aluminum industry.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Mr Alfred Amoah, on his part praised the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo for introducing programmes that transformed the entire country.

He said the formation of the committee was timely as it would go a long way to reduce agitations that usually arise between host communities and mining companies.

Mr Amoah assured the committee of the Municipal Assembly’s preparedness to offer the needed assistance to achieve their objectives, added that, hence it would promote peace and enable the company work and develop the Mine for the benefit of all.

The Chief of Sefwi Awaso, Nana Kwame Amponsah II, expressed appreciation to the President for instituting the GIADEC committee in communities where bauxite was mined to facilitate the development of these areas.

He expressed his displeasure on the current state of Awaso and its environs although they have mined in the area for over 70 years.

Nana Amponsah II was confident that with the intervention of GIADEC basic amenities like hospitals, potable water, roads, and the national grid electricity would be provided to improve the welfare of the residents.