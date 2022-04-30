Gianluca Di Caro visits Bronx Boxing Gym At James Town

The British and Irish Boxing Association (BIBA) President, Mr Gianluca Di Caro on Friday paid a historic visit to the Bronx Boxing Gym at James Town in Accra., Ghana.

He was presented with some souvenirs from the gym to signify his visit.

The Bronx Gym which is managed by coach Carl Lokko is the only boxing training center in Ghana affiliated to the BIBA. They boast of WBO Africa Lightweight champion Sheriff Quaye and WBO Featherweight Champion John Laryea.

Other quality boxers at Bronx are Daniel Gorsh, Felix Ajom aka Avaro who is the national Super Featherweight Champion, Kpakpo Allotey, another popular boxer in Ghana and Jacob Dickson, the national Cruiserweight champion. World rated lightweight boxer, Emmanuel Tagoe also trains under Coach Lokko.

The boxers were taken through some basic techniques and tactics, doing shadow boxing and power punching then moving to the punching bags to test their hands power.

There were sparring sessions and normal exercises to keep the boxers in shape.

Coach Lokko praised his boxers for their dedication and commitment as well as discipline.

Mr. Di Caro who on a five day visit to Ghana for the first time said he has enjoyed his stay in Ghana commended Africans who are trying to put boxing out as a good sport and business.

He hailed Coach Lokko and his assistants for their splendid achievements in maintaining the gym as one of the best on the continent.

He invited Coach Lokko for a program in Gambia, and congratulated African coaches and ring assistants.

Gianluca Di Caro was also glad to meet boxing personalities like Your Truly, President of the Boxing Writers Association, Mr. Dauda Fuseini vice president of the Ghana Boxing Federation, Mr. Sammy Gyan, Vice president of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union, Mr. Solomon Otoo an executive member of the Ghana Boxing Federation and some executives of the Bronx Boxing Gym.