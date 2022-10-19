Gianni Infantino says Qatar will deliver the best-ever world cup tournament

Gianni Infantino, President of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) says the best ever world cup tournament will be the one yet to be staged in Qatar this year.

He made these comments following the input of work by the Asian side as the tournament approaches in just a month ahead.

Qatar, made up of over 1.7 million people, gained the right to host the 2022 World Cup tournament as the first middle east country to host the world tournament.

According to the FIFA president, the country was ready to host the tournament per the state-of-the-art stadiums available, the training pitches and some other facilities available all gave signals on how prepared the Asian side was.

He finally said “the world is excited. Qatar is ready. The stage is set. Together, we will deliver the best world cup ever on and off the field”.

Nasser Al Khater, the Chief Executive Officer of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 also highlighted some works that have been done previously to welcome fans all over the world to the global party which was tagged as a “memorable one”.

“It promises to be a unique edition of the FIFA World Cup and one that will leave a lasting, positive impact on Qatar, the Middle East and the Arab World,” he said

Also speaking on the level of development of the project was Mr Yasir Al Jamal, the Director General of Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, an organization responsible for delivering the infrastructure necessary to host the FIFA World Cup in Qatar urged fans to make it a point not to miss the tournament in Qatar as they country had lots of opportunities to offer.

Over 30,000 rooms have been made available for visitors who would be in Qatar for the world cup.