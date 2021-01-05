dpa/GNA – A huge bluefin tuna was sold for 20.8 million yen (202,000 dollars) in Tokyo on Tuesday in the first auction of this year at the city’s main fish market.

It was far lower than the highest price of last year – 193 million yen – and the first auction came while Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike repeatedly urged its residents to refrain from non-essential and non-urgent outings in order to curb coronavirus infections.

The 208-kilogram tuna, valued at 100,000 yen per kilogram at the Toyosu fish market in Tokyo, was sold to wholesaler Yamayuki Group.

The fish was caught in Oma on the northern tip of Japan’s main island Honshu. The area is known as one of the best tuna fishing grounds in the country.

On Monday, Koike and the governors of its three neighbouring prefectures decided to ask bars and restaurants to shorten their business hours to rein in a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.