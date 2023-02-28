Giant strides made in tourism development in Western Region

The Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) has brought together tourism sector actors and made several interventions in the last three years to ensure a robust sector in the Region.

The Region, under the operationalisation of its Investment Centre, had provided facilitation for investment and tourism activities and showcased the Region as an investment and tourism destination of choice.

Mr Frederick Agyemang, Western Regional Coordinating Director, who made this known, indicated that the Region was making significant strides in tourism development.

He was speaking in an interview with the GNA on the sidelines of a book launch by the Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah.

In October 2019, the WRCC led a delegation to Spain to present Western Region’s Tourism Development Plan and Investment opportunities facilitated and hosted the Aviation and Tourism Conference dubbed “AVIATOUR”.

Mr Agyemang indicated that the WRCC under the able leadership of the Regional Minister had been keen on promoting tourism business in the Region.

He said the Minister’s commitment to developing tourism in the region became evident and was demonstrated when the region was adjudged the best tourism destination in recent years.

“The Regional Minister is poised to strategically position the tourism industry in the Region to leapfrog other regions to become the preferred tourism destination in Ghana,” he stated.

Mr. Agyemang said under the leadership of the Regional Minister, the WRCC had hosted the Ghana Gold Expo for three consecutive years, an event that brought together major international, national, and local actors in the mining industry.

He said the Western Region could boast of many tourist attractions with about 192 kilometres of coastline, from Shama to Jomoro, and had the largest number of forts and castles dotted along the coastal line.

The Region, he said, was rich in oil and gas, culture, and arable and litigation-free agriculture lands, which were always available for investors among others.

He was excited about the launch of the book on tourism in the Western Region, which was christened, “Discover Western Region” and said it would have a great impact on tourism development in the Region.