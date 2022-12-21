Gibrilville shares timely live performance for new song ‘Long Way’ ahead of a busy December

Ahead of an eventful December, Gibrilville gets the new month going with a live rendition of ‘Long Way’ – a song first released on his 2016 EP “Black Cadillac Season 1”, tipped to feature on his forthcoming album “Young Black Family”.

Dedicating his moving performance to the youth worldwide – predominantly those in Western Africa, Gibrilville, backed by the brilliant instrumentals of his ECOWAS Band, conveyed the message in a new rendition of his 2016 song soulfully and the feeling hits hard!

Shot in Lagos, Nigeria, together with another video confirmed by the Hip-Hop and Afrobeat artist to feature in his upcoming documentary “Long Way from Home”, the new spectacle gives a preview of Gibrilville’s imminent studio album, one he comments was recorded in Brooklyn and will be a three-part project shared between his favorite sounds; Reggae, Hip-Hop, and Afrobeat.

On the heels of his recent performance at the 2022 Ghana DJ Awards in November, Gibrilville’s energetic stagecraft is ready to put the pedal to the metal on any show this December in what has been an action-packed year for the Foreign Exchange Records star, having thrilled with three well-received releases – ‘Dididaada’, ‘Angels’, ‘Can of Soda’ – and his debut at Glitch Africa.