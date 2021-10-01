Gibriville’s ‘Kilodey’ gets a visual boost with inviting new video

Foreign Exchange Records trailblazer and 2021 Akademia Music Awards ‘Rising Artist of the Year’, Gibrilville finally shares his long-awaited visuals for melodic love single ‘Kilodey’. Listen/stream ‘Kilodey’ on all digital streaming platforms globally

The new clip sees director, KAMHABIT deliver an inviting milieu for Gibriville to shine using a lovely mix of video vixens and an assortment of pastel-inspired backgrounds. KAMHABIT’s choice of color and shot sequencing are standouts effective in creating an experience true to the song’s theme.

Scenes don’t stray too far from the comfort of a fancy apartment littered with the above video vixens either, capturing some sultry shots along the way as they all vie for screen time with a super composed Gibrilville. ‘’My team and I are glad ‘Kilodey’ has now got an official video of its own. We hope the fans love it and get excited for what I have coming next. Big ups to everyone for their patience’’, shared Gibrilville.