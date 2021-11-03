GIDC records 202 severe,600 mild COVID-19 cases at OPD

Dr. Joseph Oliver Commey, Acting Director, Ghana Infectious Disease Centre, says 202 severe/ critical COVID-19 cases and almost 600 mild cases have been reported at its Out-Patient Department (OPD).

Forty two persons have died at the facility since January this year to date. Currently, there were only two patients (critical cases) on admission, he said.

The Acting Director made this known when Coca Cola Bottling Company Ghana Limited presented a cheque for GHC285, 660 to the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund to help support the GIDC activities.

This is the fourth time that the company is presenting to the Fund. It has so far donated over one million Ghana cedis to the fund.

Dr Commey said the centre was in its lean season hence a reduction in the number of patients on admission.

He said the Centre was in need of a dialysis machine to handle some cases.

Dr Commey noted that the centre lost some patients as a result of transfer from the facility to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in their bid to get that service.

According to him ,there were no patients at the Centre’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

He indicated that the centre’s laboratory had expanded its operations and it was now conducting PCR test for the public.

He was happy the centre had been able to manage two waves over the past months.

“We are preparing for the worse in November this year to January next year. We pray that there would be less cases.”

Dr Commey expressed his gratitude to the company for its immense support to the Centre.

He said the donation would help maintain the centre as well as build other centers across the country.

He appealed to the public get vaccinated as those who had taken the jab and contracted COVID-19 recovered faster than the unvaccinated.

According to him, the government had saturated Accra with a lot of vaccines and the public must take advantage and get vaccinated.