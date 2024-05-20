Gideon Boako supports 50 apprentices at Tano North with GH¢1000 each as seed money

This assistance follows their graduation from various professional training programmes on Sunday, May 19.

In a Facebook post on Monday, May 20, Dr Boako expressed his commitment to the development of the constituency and its human resources.

He encouraged the beneficiaries to utilise the support they received prudently, emphasising the importance of paving the way for others to benefit as well.

“Yesterday [Sunday, May 19] at Dua YawNkwanta, I joined the Tailors and Dressmakers Association of the Tano North Constituency to graduate 50 apprentices who had gone through intense training to become professionals in their field.”

“I contributed 1,000 Ghana cedis seed money to each of the 50 graduates to facilitate their setup as they go home to establish themselves. It is my prayer that the Lord blesses us to become a blessing to our fellows in this regard always,” he posted.