GIFEC concludes Digital Skills Training for 2,550 Persons

The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) has completed digital skills training for 2,550 persons across the country in the second batch of the Digital Transformation Centres (DTC) Project.

Mr Prince Sefah, the Administrator of GIFEC, speaking at a ceremony to climax the training at Obomeng Kwahu in the Eastern Region said, “the two-week training programme held in 83 centres across all 16 regions of the country trained 2,550 persons.

These persons comprised women entrepreneurs, school dropouts, school leavers, head porters, teachers, student, the youth and persons with disability have acquired skills in Cisco get connected, entrepreneurship and introduction to internet of things.

Mr Sefah called on relevant and well-intentioned stakeholders to lend their support so that together an inclusive society would become a reality.

He urged all participants to capitalize on the skills acquired through the rare opportunity to enhance your businesses, employability and your lives in general for economic benefits.

He pledged GIFEC’s commitment to ensuring sustained impact of the project, saying that “We will engage beneficiaries to effectively assess the impact of this project, for continuous improvement, through our upcoming Impact Assessment Research Project, which will evaluate the effectiveness and efficiency of each project for the achievement of our growing mandates.”

Nana Effah Pinamang III, the Chief of Obomeng, emphasized for all persons to embrace ICT, adding that the acquisition of digital skills was not limited children or students only.

He said that adults should also develop an interest in the field of ICT to enhance their social and economic wellbeing.

Mr Emmanuel Atta Ofori, the Municipal Chief Executive of Kwahu South, said that GIFEC had been instrumental in the provision of ICT equipment, Telephony and Capacity Building.

He encouraged all to take full advantage of these developments for maximum benefits.

The DTC project is in partnership with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), Cisco and the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD) and aimed at increasing a digitally literate citizenry to boost their ICT capabilities to enable them participate more meaningfully in the Knowledge Society of today.

GIFEC is working to increase the digital skills of citizens to participate in the digital economy and involves various components, including the formation of Coding Clubs to train 1,000 students in Coding across the country.

About 4,178 persons were trained in the first batch of the DTC training, which took place in 2021.