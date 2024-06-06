GIFF Expands as 157 Graduate from GIFF Academy

With the constant evolution of the maritime industry comes the growing demand for efficient freight forwarding solutions.

In Ghana, the freight forwarding trade continues to grow and expand calling for increased educated, dynamic professionals.

It is in this context that the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders places premium on the GIFF Academy, an educational institute designed to nurture and develop the skills of students and practitioners.

It offers professional courses, training programs, workshops, and seminars in various aspects in freight forwarding and Supply Chain Management, including Proficiency Certificate in Freight Forwarding, FIATA Diploma in International Freight Forwarding and FIATA Higher Diploma in Supply Chain Management.

This year, a total of one hundred and fifty-seven (157) students have graduated the GIFF Academy with 107 students graduating in Proficiency Certificate in Freight Forwarding and 50 students graduating in FIATA Diploma in Freight Forwarding.

Also significant, is the initiative to run the programme in all districts of the institute.

In this direction, the programme has since August 2009 taken off at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Some of the short courses and training programmes offered this year include seminars on “Transport and Logistics Operations for some members” and GIFF Executive ICT Training Workshop.

The Academy has tailor made courses which can be designed to suit every training need in the industry.

The Executives of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders, GIFF Education is aggressively riding through the storms and growing from strength to strength through the years.

It is envisaged that by the next ten years GIFF becomes a National Research and Consultancy Centre for facilitation of International Trade.