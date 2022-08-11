Gifty & Friends Show Love To Two Orphanage Homes

A foundation called Gifty & Friends has embarked on another benevolence exercise by donating some items to Teshie Children’s Home and Rising Star Orphanage.

The items, included sugar, milo, detergents, mineral water, assorted fruit drinks, toiletries, and others.

Gifty Adjeley Koney Odumanye, the Founder of Gifty & Friends who presented the items to the Homes together with her friends explained that the welfare of the children over the years has been of huge interest to her and she finds it a blessing to see a smile on their faces.

According to her, the donation which was done respectively at Teshie Children’s Home and Rising Star Orphanage was dubbed: “Charity Drive with Gifty & Friends.”

This is not going to be a nine-day wonder; I promised to be visiting them often. We just prayed for good health and long life.

Gifty and Friends took their time to interact with the children and danced together while showing love and affection to the unfortunate kids.

However, she seized the golden opportunity to appeal to other NGOs and corporate bodies to endeavor to come to the aid of Teshie Children’s Home and Rising Star Orphanage since they need support.

The two Orphanage Homes, in elation, expressed their profound gratitude to Gifty and Friends for coming to their aid; adding that the items would go a long way to impact the lives of the children in the home.