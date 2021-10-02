Gifty Oware-Aboagye ties the knot with longtime partner

Berry Ladies CEO Gifty Oware-Aboagye over the weekend tied the knot with her longtime partner Mr.Mensah in Accra.

The event was graced by top politicians in Ghana including the New Patriotic Party General Secretary John Boadu and STC boas Nana Akomea.

The football family were also not left out as GFA president Kurt Okraku and General Secretary of the FA Prosper Harrison Addo, Sports minister Mustapha Ussif, Black Queen’s coach Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo together with other prominent personalities in the football industry and celebrities all gracing the occasion.

Gifty Oware-Aboagye who also doubles as the Deputy Executive Director for the national service scheme had prior to the colourful marriage ceremony been celebrating her love who she indicates has been through a lot with her on social media.