Gifty Oware-Mensah in Morocco with Black Queens Amid NIB Investigation Reports

Gifty Oware-Mensah, a prominent member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, is currently in Morocco with the national women’s football team, the Black Queens, despite reports that the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) is seeking to question her as part of an investigation into alleged payroll fraud during her tenure as Deputy Director of the National Service Authority (NSA).

Oware-Mensah, who chairs the Black Queens Management Committee, is accompanying the team on their training tour in Morocco. The tour, which began last week, saw the Black Queens play their first match under new head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren on Friday, February 21, 2025, losing 1-0 to Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses. The team is scheduled to conclude the tour with a game against Raja Club Athletic Women on Monday, February 24, 2025.

Sources close to Oware-Mensah have confirmed her awareness of the NIB’s interest in speaking with her and have emphasized her willingness to cooperate with any accountability process. They maintain that she carried out her duties at the NSA with integrity and transparency.

The reports of the NIB investigation have sparked speculation about her status within the GFA, with some suggesting that her alleged absence could trigger emergency elections. However, the GFA has dismissed these claims, stating that Oware-Mensah remains an active and engaged member of the Executive Council. “She continues to attend meetings and fulfill her responsibilities,” a GFA spokesperson said.

Oware-Mensah’s dual roles in football administration and club ownership have made her a influential figure in Ghanaian sports. In addition to her GFA position, she is the co-owner of Berry Ladies Football Club and Vice President of Berekum Chelsea. Her leadership has been instrumental in advancing women’s football in Ghana, and her presence in Morocco underscores her commitment to the Black Queens’ preparation for upcoming international competitions.

As the investigation unfolds, Oware-Mensah’s supporters have rallied behind her, praising her contributions to Ghanaian football and expressing confidence in her ability to clear her name. For now, her focus remains on supporting the Black Queens as they gear up for their next match, even as questions about her past role at the NSA loom in the background.

The situation highlights the intersection of sports, governance, and accountability in Ghana, where public figures often navigate complex professional landscapes. As Oware-Mensah prepares to return to Ghana after the Morocco tour, all eyes will be on how she addresses the allegations and what impact, if any, they may have on her influential career in football administration.