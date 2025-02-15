GII Chief Demands Full Cooperation in Ofori-Atta Probe, Stresses OSP Independence

Mary Awalena Addah, Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), has called for unwavering compliance with anti-corruption investigations, particularly in the high-profile case involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking on KeyPoints with Alfred Ocansey, Addah underscored the necessity for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to operate freely, without political interference, as it pursues allegations of graft.

The remarks follow public unease over Ofori-Atta’s departure from Ghana before he could address the OSP’s inquiries. Addah acknowledged the agency’s rigorous groundwork but questioned the timing of its summons. “If there are questions for individuals to answer, they must answer—no exceptions,” she stated. “Procedural oversights, like a subject leaving the country, cannot become loopholes. The OSP should leverage international tools such as Interpol if health claims delay his return.”

Dismissing allegations of political bias, Addah emphasized that anti-corruption efforts must transcend partisan lines. “This isn’t about targeting past officials. Corruption erodes trust in every administration. Delays or perceived favoritism only deepen public skepticism,” she argued. Her stance comes amid lingering doubts about the OSP’s effectiveness, with critics pointing to sluggish progress in past cases.

Addah, however, struck a balanced tone, noting recent improvements in the OSP’s resources and staffing. “Civil society must hold the institution accountable, but also support its mandate. Constructive engagement strengthens accountability mechanisms,” she said. She further urged citizens to resist cynicism, stressing that the fight against graft requires collective vigilance.

Referencing President Akufo-Addo’s anti-corruption pledges, Addah demanded tangible action. “Leadership rhetoric must align with reality. The OSP’s autonomy is a litmus test for this government’s sincerity. If the President is committed, he must ensure zero interference—even when allies are under scrutiny.”

The GII chief’s intervention highlights mounting pressure to address systemic corruption in Ghana. As the OSP navigates politically sensitive cases, Addah’s message resonates: justice delayed risks becoming justice denied. With Ofori-Atta’s case seen as a benchmark, the public awaits signs that accountability, not influence, will dictate outcomes.

“The cost of corruption is borne by ordinary Ghanaians,” Addah concluded. “We owe it to them to ensure no one is above the law.” Her words underscore a broader challenge—transforming anti-graft promises into irreversible progress.