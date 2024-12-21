GII Director Criticizes Mahama’s Operation Recover All Loot as Populist Initiative

Mary Addah, the Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), has raised concerns over the recently formed Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), describing it as a populist move that seeks to appease the public rather than address the root causes of corruption.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points on December 21, Addah acknowledged the credentials of the individuals appointed to the team but questioned the necessity of creating a new body to handle corruption complaints. She emphasized that Ghana already has established institutions, such as the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), which are mandated to address corruption.

Addah suggested that the incoming administration of President-elect John Mahama should have directed citizens with concerns about corruption to these existing bodies, rather than forming a separate team to collect public complaints. “We are a people who must be guided by the past about what has happened…we have seen similar committees being formed before,” she said.

She further criticized the ORAL initiative as a superficial response to public dissatisfaction with corruption, arguing that the fight against graft should be managed by the country’s institutions rather than temporary committees.

In response, Mahama clarified that ORAL is not intended to conduct investigations into corruption but rather to serve as a central point for gathering information on alleged corruption scandals. This information will then be passed on to the relevant state institutions for further action. Mahama also reassured the public that no financial incentives would be provided for submitting information, and that the team would not be operating on a formal budget.

“ORAL is not going to be investigating people, it is going to gather evidence and pass on the evidence to the institutions that are supposed to do that kind of work,” Mahama explained. He encouraged the public to submit any useful information to the team, which will compile and relay it to the appropriate authorities.

Despite Mahama’s clarification, Addah remains skeptical about the long-term impact of the initiative. She stressed the importance of empowering existing anti-corruption institutions and ensuring they are adequately resourced to carry out their work.