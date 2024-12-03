GII, GACC, and CDD-Ghana condemn NDC, NPP for Flouting Electoral Laws

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), and the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) have jointly condemned the flagrant violation of Ghana’s electoral laws by the two leading political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a joint statement, the organizations highlighted incidents of vote-buying and “treating”—the provision of food and gifts to voters in exchange for political support—describing them as direct contraventions of Sections 33 and 34 of the Representation of the People Law, 1992 (PNDCL 284).

Documented Violations

Citing media reports and social media evidence, the groups pointed to specific instances:

Okaikoi South: Ernest Adomako, an NDC parliamentary aspirant, allegedly distributed chickens, rice, and cash to voters.

Ernest Adomako, an NDC parliamentary aspirant, allegedly distributed chickens, rice, and cash to voters. Ayawaso West Wuogon: NPP MP Lydia Alhassan is accused of handing out bags of rice and cooking oil to Legon security guards and providing food packs to voters during special voting.

According to the civil society groups, the acts undermine the integrity of Ghana’s electoral process and set a dangerous precedent for future elections.

Electoral Offences

Under Section 33, offering money or gifts to voters is prohibited, while Section 34 makes it an offence to corruptly provide or accept food, drink, or entertainment as a form of inducement. The groups argue that the violations reported not only flout these laws but also erode trust in democratic systems meant to ensure fairness and transparency.

Call for Swift Action

The organizations have urged law enforcement to investigate the allegations promptly, warning that inaction risks tarnishing Ghana’s democratic credentials. They further called on the Electoral Commission, political parties, and civil society to uphold ethical campaign practices.

“Ghanaians are watching closely, and those who violate the law must be held accountable. He who comes to equity must come with clean hands,” the statement read.

Wider Campaign Against Electoral Corruption

GII, GACC, and CDD-Ghana announced ongoing monitoring efforts to document electoral corruption, vote-buying, and abuse of state resources, pledging to use their findings to advocate for campaign finance reforms.

The groups also called on the public to reject inducements and hold politicians accountable, emphasizing that safeguarding Ghana’s democracy requires collective action.

The condemnation serves as a stark reminder that ethical governance and transparent elections are critical for the country’s stability and development.

Below is the full statement

