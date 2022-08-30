GIISDEC Board engages Oti Residents

The Board of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation led by its Chairman and Member of Parliament for Yendi, Alhaji Farouk Mahama Farouk Aliu Mahama, has initiated community engagement with the political and traditional leadership and the people of the Oti Region.

The engagement is a prelude to the commencement of a technical valuation and validation exercise of the Iron Ore deposits in Akpafu, in the Region,

The GIISDEC Board also seeks the people’s blessings and support as the corporation undertake the Mineral Resource Estimate of the Akpafu Iron occurrence.

At a courtesy call on Mr Joshua Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, the Board Chairman reiterated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision and commitment to see the emergence of a vibrant integrated iron and steel sector.

This, he said would serve as a catalyst for Ghana’s accelerated industrial development as GIISDEC and the people of the Oti Region have the responsibility to ensure the timely take off for the benefit of the community and the country at large.

Mr Makubu said, the people of the Oti Region had heard about the Iron deposits and that this for him was the first and by far the biggest activity on the resource.

He assured the GIISDEC Board of the Region’s fullest support and blessings and commended the corporation for the earnest work.

Ghana has an estimated 6.4 billion tons of Iron Ore reserves. These resources when developed will be a major foreign currency earner for the country, enrich our steel industry, engender prosperity, expand Ghana’s economy and stimulate growth.