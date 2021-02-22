A group of old students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) through their NGO, ‘LiftUs Foundation’ has donated wheelchairs to three physically challenged women in the Central Tongu district in the Volta region.

A statement from the Foundation copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the women were born with the disability, a condition no medical treatment could solve.

Mr Fred Duhoe, a member of the Foundation, said the group saw the need to provide support to physically challenged persons in society by soliciting help from benevolent organisations and individuals to aid their mobility especially for those who could not afford.

LiftUs Foundation which operates under the umbrella name, ‘Bredamen’ is made up of eight old students from the 2017 batch of the Public Relations graduates from the GIJ.

He said: “Our major challenge is how to raise financial assistance from the public and organisations because almost everyone has a peculiar need to satisfy in these trying times of covid-19.

“Despite donating over 20 wheelchairs since the inception of the Foundation in 2018, we are overwhelmed with hundreds of requests we are unable to honour.”

Mr Duhoe explained that aside facing mobility and other challenges, persons with disability stood to fight the unjust systems and discrimination from the public.

“We’re thankful to all our donors and sponsors over the past two years and we hope to be accountable on this journey” he added.

LiftUs Foundation is a non-profit organisation that is solely into the provision of wheelchairs free of charge to persons who cannot move due to ill health or challenged physically.

“The donation was to three siblings who by circumstances, were born physically challenged. It’s our hope that in the near future, we can meet our one hundred wheelchair donations each year” he stated.

He stressed the need for public education to be intensified on the need to provide a level field and support for people with disability especially those in schools.