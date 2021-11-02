GIJ promotes media and literacy among youth networks

The Department of Communication Science of Faculty of Integrated Communication Sciences at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has marked Media and Information Literacy week with the training of identifiable youth networks and social enterprises.

The 2021 celebration was on the theme: “Media and information literacy for the public good.”

It was to inculcate into participants the skill of applying social responsibility and ethical principles in media content production and distribution.

The two-day training workshop held in Kumasi was to empower youth leaders with the skills and competencies to discern and understand media content effectively.

Dr Anson K. Boateng, Head of Department of Integrated Social Science, GIJ, Penplusbytes, and DW Akademie, which supported the workshop, were passionate about media and literacy.

He described media and information literacy (MIL) as a set of competencies that enable people to use media and information effectively as outlined by UNESCO.

The MIL was instituted by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 2012 and observed globally every year in October.

Ms Abena Benewaa Fosu, MIL Project Manager at DW Akademie, highlighted the need for individuals, groups, and organisations to scrutinise information before utilising it, and urged the public to improve their media literacy level through self-study.

Mr George Dadugblor Onga, a participant from Inspire Before You Expire (IBYE) Foundation, was enthused about the training among other participants from youth based non-governmental organisations.

The representative organisations that included RU Care Foundation, Women’s Haven Africa, Hapa Space, and Global Youth Network, Ghana were given certificates of participation at the end of the training.

MIL training workshop is the third successive training GIJ has organised to promote media and information literacy beyond the lecture hall.