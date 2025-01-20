Gilbert Osa-Benedict Releases Groundbreaking EP “No Stopping Me”

Gospel musician, singer, and songwriter Gilbert Osa-Benedict, known for his soul-lifting and faith-inspiring music, has released his latest EP, No Stopping Me. This highly anticipated project is a timely response to the challenges of our modern world, offering hope, encouragement, and assurance through its heavenly melodies and profound lyrics.

No Stopping Me is more than music; it’s a message for all generations and nations. Drawing from the realities of a new life in Christ, Gilbert weaves timeless themes of faith and resilience into every track, creating a deeply spiritual and uplifting experience for listeners with all the tracks Produced by sensational music producer @Shifu_Pro

Gilbert shared, “This EP is a testament to God’s unwavering presence in our lives. I wants people to find comfort, strength, and hope in these songs, no matter what they’re facing.” The EP is now available on all major streaming platforms. https://open.spotify.com/album/3gVCXdu7F5UsgAIRq4ysQD