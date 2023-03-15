GIMPA Director urges youth to be morally upright

Professor Charles Teye Amoatey, Director of the Academy of Learning and Executive Training of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), has called on the youth to guard against immoral behaviour that could jeopardise their future.

He noted that the future of the country rested on the youth hence it was necessary for them to grow up with a sense of discipline.

Prof. Amoatey was speaking at the end of this year’s congress of the Deeper Life Campus Fellowship at Legon in Accra.

The three-day congress dubbed ‘Fortification’ was on the theme: ‘Receiving Strength for victory.’

Some of the topics covered were total freedom, practical holiness, verifiable healing, and academic excellence.

Prof. Amoatey asked them to desist from vices such as radicalisation, crime, drug, and substance abuse.

He said most of the crime committed by the youth was because of drug abuse and charged them to avoid such nefarious activities.

Prof. Amoatey also charged parents and guardians to nurture their children into responsible people as they grow to curtail immoral behavior.

Pastor Francis Fosu, National Coordinator of the Deeper Life Campus Fellowship, also asked parents and guardians to help their children to make informed decisions in life.

He said the youth should not allow themselves to be used to foment trouble, which eventually would affect their future.

‘Now is the time for the church to rise and teach against such issues, he said, adding that ‘there is more work to be done to bring such people to Christ.’