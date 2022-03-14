GIMPA Endowment Fund Launch Slated For March 31

Professor Samuel Kwaku Bonsu, the Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), has announced plans by the management to launch its Endowment Fund on March 31, 2022.

The Institute has also initiated steps to raise one billion cedis as seed capital for the fund.

This seed capital will support student scholarships and raise GIMPA’s infrastructure to global standards.

Prof Kwaku Bonsu disclosed this in Accra when the GIMPA management met captains of industry. The meeting was geared towards building more meaningful relationships for the mutual benefit of all parties.

GIMPA’s vision, Prof. Bonsu said, was to maintain its pacesetter reputation by engaging captains of industry in developing a new agenda for tertiary education training in Ghana.

Prof Kwaku Bonsu explained that the GIMPA management has decided to reform their pedagogy towards the use of case studies; simulations and industrial practice to enable the Institute keep up with changes in global education.

He emphasized that although GIMPA is a public institution, it is self-financing and does not earn any government subvention.

Prof Kwaku Bonsu also stated that the endowment fund will make “top flight” undergraduate education at GIMPA free for brilliant and needy students in Ghana.

“As we know, there are many people across this country who are brilliant and have passed their university entrance exams with flying colors, but they cannot attend school for lack of funds. These are the students we are targeting with our endowment,’

‘Ideally, we will like to make undergraduate education at GIMPA free for brilliant and needy students in Ghana,” Prof Kwaku Bonsu said.