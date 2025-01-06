GIMPA Law Dean Calls for Electoral Reforms After Ghana’s 2024 General Election

The Dean of the Faculty of Law at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Kwaku Agyeman-Budu, has raised concerns over significant flaws in Ghana’s electoral management system following the country’s 2024 general election.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show (ABS) on Monday, January 6, Agyeman-Budu emphasized the need for urgent reforms to ensure future elections are smoother and more transparent.

Agyeman-Budu pointed out the election’s collation process as a key area of concern. “This particular election has exposed some gaps in our electoral management system, especially the whole collation process,” he said. He underscored that elections should be a straightforward procedure: voters casting their ballots, counting them, and announcing results. “Elections shouldn’t be a big deal; it’s just a question of people casting ballots and counting and announcing the results,” he added.

The GIMPA law dean also criticized the disruptions that have often accompanied elections, noting that such challenges undermine the integrity of the process. “There shouldn’t be any fighting because, at the end of the day, people have expressed their will through the ballot box; it is not up to you,” he said, emphasizing the importance of respecting the will of the electorate.

Agyeman-Budu warned that failing to address these issues could have serious implications for future elections and the country’s democratic process. He cautioned that unless the electoral processes are reformed to ensure greater finality and prevent post-election disputes, Ghana could face more significant challenges in future electoral cycles.

“In an ideal world there shouldn’t be any issue with elections, but what we’ve seen from these elections, and the danger that if we do not reform our processes, or if we do not find a way of bringing finality and dealing with some of these things,” he said. His comments are a call for reform and a rethinking of how elections are managed in Ghana to prevent further instability and ensure the credibility of the nation’s democratic practices.