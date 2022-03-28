GIMPA To Launch Endowment Fund On March 31

The Governing Council of GIMPA will launch the GIMPA Endowment Fund as a Co-Launcher on Thursday, March 31 2022, 2:00p.m. at the GIMPA Executive Conference Centre (GECC), Main Auditorium, Greenhill.

GIMPA is the only self-financing Public University in Ghana and through prudent and best management practices, GIMPA has been able to maintain its existence and lived up to its mantra as a Centre of Excellence.

The Endowment is programmed to be a major bulwark of a financial foundation for GIMPA. It is planned to exist and be stable in perpetuity, and guarded from indiscriminate and profligate spending.

The primary purpose of the Endowment will be to support brilliant, qualified but needy students who cannot afford to attend GIMPA for quality education.

Other purposes will include research support, faculty development, and infrastructure improvement.

The Fund is expected to be a means by which GIMPA can extend its teaching and learning mandate further afield, and improve its capacity.