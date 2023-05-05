GIMPA urged to explore global markets

Mr Yaw Osafo Marfo, the Senior Presidential Advisor, has urged the leadership of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) to aim globally to enhance its competitiveness.

“Your market must grow beyond Ghana, you must think global and be highly dynamic, adaptive, and responsive to national, regional, and global development situations,” he said.

Mr Marfo said this in Accra at the inauguration of the GIMPA Training and Consulting Directorate, which is a merger of two existing directorates within the Institute.

GIMPA Council approved the merger of the Academy of Leadership and Executive Training and the Consultancy, Training, and Innovative Directorate on November 24, 2022.

Mr Marfo urged GIMPA to prioritise the promotion of the French language to be competitive in the global business market, because Ghana was surrounded by Francophone countries.

“The provision of short-term capacity training, consultancy, and various advisory services to organisations in the country, ECOWAS, and beyond, is critical for the achievement of our national and sub-regional development agenda,” he said.

He said the establishment of the Directorate was timely, as significant work was being done to reform the Public Sector in the country to improve service delivery to the citizens.

The Presidential Advisor commended GIMPA for its contribution to development and implementation of the country’s National Public Sector Reform Strategy ( NPSRS 2018–2023).

He announced the award of a consultancy service to GIMPA under the competitive tender for the Review of the Curriculum of Civil Service Training Institutions and Building the Capacity of its Facilitators in Performance Management and Leadership.

The award of the consultancy services is under the Public Sector Reform for Results Project.

Transparent processes, he stated, would be mainstreamed within critical public sector institutions through accountability for the delivery of output and results.

He charged GIMPA to position itself as a partner to provide the requisite skills and knowledge for persons working in various civil and public services to make the ongoing reforms a reality.

That, he stressed, was necessary because businesses in the private sector would need the Institute to provide critical directions to navigate and identify new opportunities within the current national and global economic challenges.

He urged GIMPA to focus on developing innovative training programmes for the informal sector to improve efficiency, because over 60 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product comes from the sector.

Professor Samuel K. Bonsu, the Rector of GIMPA, said the Institute was well prepared to provide advisory services to the Government and other institutions through orientations, seminars, and capacity building to enhance their effectiveness.

He said the Institute, since its establishment in 1961, had continue to develop the human capital for the country and beyond and support capacity development through its executive training programmes.

Professor Charles Amoatey, the Director of the Directorate, said training programmes, including leadership skills, and foundations in general management, had been developed to enhance sustainable growth.

He said the Directorate believed in the expected impact on the executive education landscape through creativity, teamwork, and quality delivery to maximize growth.