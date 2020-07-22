After 17-years of playing for Burkina Faso national football team [Les Étalons], Aristide Bancé has finally called time on his international team career.

Born in Abidjan, Ivory Coast to Burkinabe parents but Burkina Faso as a child, Aristide Bancé has played 79 times for the Stallions scoring 24 goals since his debut in 2003.

The Horoya FC striker made the announcement via his social media page after meeting with the President of Burkina Faso – Marc Christian Kabore.

“I wanted to express my gratitude to him [President Kabore] for all he does for Burkinabe football. I also took this opportunity to officially inform him of my intention to end my international career, the end of my adventure with the stallions of Burkina Faso and give him my lucky number 15,” Bance said on his official Facebook page.

“It was a pride for me to wear the colors of the national team. We had good times and bad times. We celebrated together in two beautiful AFCON achievements, the one in 2013 and 2017. These are moments that will forever remain the best of my life,” he added.

Bancé has appeared for Burkina Faso at three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, scoring both the team’s goal and the winning kick in the penalty shootout in Les Étalons’ semi-final defeat of Ghana at the 2013 edition to put the nation in the final for first time in its history.

On club level, Bancé is a well known globe-trotter having played for over 20 football clubs.

