Ginius Brings the Heat with ‘Not My Concern/Different’

GINIUS doesn’t just sing or make beats, she is a producer’s producer soundtracking the lives of her audiences.

The British-Ghanaian music producer/ singer-songwriter has carved a lane for herself by consistently being true to her cultural roots. Her unique sound is a beautiful sonic fusion she calls the “afro blend” as it taps into local Ghanaian Highlife, mixed with influences of modern Afro pop, Contemporary R&B, South Africa’s Amapiano and more. Her loyal fan base trusts in her artistic vision and adores her flawless execution.

Lending her vocals to talented music producer, Insvne Auggie (part of Ghanaian collective 99 Phaces and engineer for longtime collaborator, Freddie Gambini), together they deliver a two-track masterpiece in “Not My Concern” and “Different”, both songs exploring topics of love & life. Following a very successful debut EP in “Her Notions Since ‘97” last year, achieving over 500k streams till date, ginius continues her run of cohesive projects with this release. In full 007 mode, this is both sides of ginius’ mesmerizing sound, showcasing her range at its best.

The first song in the pack “Not My Concern” features a brilliant fusion of Afro Pop and Amapiano; production credited to Insvne Auggie of course but the real star of the show is ginius’ harmonies on the main chorus. Reliving her days of being a core member of her

church choir growing up, she opts to start the song with soaring harmonized lead lines and classic stacks of backing vocals. The song then moves into playful melodies galvanized by log drums on the main hook as she sings the words of her testimony “See the blessing come like jara jara jara, Man no fit do yawa yawa yawa, We getting up the gwala gwala gwala, Its highly confirmed, What you do no my concern”. The track’s simple but catchy hook is guaranteed to stay on repeat in your ears and in your head.

The sonic texture of the second song is more similar to the sound which has endeared many fans to ginius’ music. Titled “Different”, the track bears witness to her constant pursuit of next level sounds. The Afro-fusion joint opens with chords that can only be described as sexy and hypnotic. Her tone and wonderful weaving of melodies is reminiscent of late 90’s and early 2000’s classics by greats like Aliyah and Destiny’s Child. Her harmonization technique is especially noteworthy, pulling the listener in and hitting them where they can feel it. – something she does so well on this record.

The bouncy chorus and seductive vocals layered over Insvne Auggie’s sensual grooves shows off their chemistry over menacing drums. The technique works well and ginius manages to sound like she is in full slow wind on a cold night mode singing the lyrics “Tell me why u are different, See me I no wan story oo, My market plenty oo”

On both releases, she uses a vocal technique that aims at giving her voice high and silky textures. With a runtime of just under 7 minutes, ‘Not My Concern / Different’ is best described as a short trip over well sequenced sensual soundscape accompanied by a voice guaranteed to get you in your Feelings.

‘Not My Concern / Different’ is now available to stream or purchase on all digital music platforms here: https://rainlabs.lnk.to/giniusNMCD