GIPC and Trade Ministry Chart Path to Strengthen Investment Ecosystem

Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) CEO Simon Madjie and Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare have pledged closer collaboration to transform Ghana into a regional investment powerhouse, leveraging coordinated strategies to unlock opportunities across districts and key sectors.

During a high-stakes meeting in Accra, the two leaders outlined plans to harmonize data, amplify trade missions, and align with continental trade frameworks to attract both local and foreign capital.

Madjie, in his first formal engagement with the newly appointed minister, stressed the urgency of decentralizing investment opportunities. “Our goal is to systematically map out viable projects in all 261 districts,” he said, detailing a nationwide initiative to create a real-time database of regional assets—from agribusiness hubs in the north to tech corridors in Greater Accra. This granular approach, he argued, would enable targeted marketing during international roadshows while empowering local economies.

The CEO also called for tighter integration with agencies under the Trade Ministry to eliminate bureaucratic overlaps. “Scattered data and siloed operations dilute our impact,” Madjie noted, pushing for a unified dashboard to track investments. “Investors need clarity, not confusion.” He pointed to Ghana’s 24-hour economy policy and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as game-changers, urging stakeholders to “position Ghana as the gateway to a 1.3 billion-consumer market.”

Minister Ofosu-Adjare echoed these ambitions, announcing her “Feed the Industry” initiative to bridge gaps between commercial farmers and manufacturers. “Raw material shortages cripple productivity. By linking contract farmers directly to factories, we secure supply chains and create value-added jobs,” she explained. The project, slated for rollout later this year, is expected to attract private-sector partnerships in agro-processing and light manufacturing.

The minister also identified textiles, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure as priority sectors, challenging the GIPC to aggressively court investors in these areas. “Our agencies must speak with one voice,” she asserted, promising quarterly review meetings to track progress.

Critics, however, question whether rhetoric will translate into results. Ghana’s investment inflows dipped by 39% in 2023, with bureaucratic delays and erratic power supply frequently cited as deterrents. Madjie acknowledged these hurdles but remained bullish: “Streamlining processes and showcasing bankable projects will rebuild confidence.”

As the meeting concluded, both leaders underscored the stakes. With AfCFTA’s full implementation looming and regional rivals like Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire vying for capital, Ghana’s ability to present a cohesive front could determine its post-IMF economic trajectory. For now, the collaboration signals intent—but execution, as ever, remains the litmus test.