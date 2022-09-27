GIPC Boss to Sell Ghana at Netherlands Ghana Business Fair

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC), Yofi Grant will be promoting investment opportunities in Ghana’s digital sector at this year’ Netherlands Ghana Business Fair, in The Hague, Netherlands.

The goal is to attract some of the global technology giants who will be attending the fair to come take advantage of the opportunities in Ghana help hyper scale the country’s digitalization drive.

The three-day summit, slated for September 28 – 30, 2022, is organized by the AfroEuro Foundation in collaboration with the GIPC, the Embassy of Ghana in the Netherlands, and the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) to, among other things, create an atmosphere of partnerships and networks for many investors bilaterally and globally from the Netherlands.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the fair was held virtually via zoom over the last two years. But this year it returns to its original in-person format. It will target Dutch business investors and Ghanaian businessmen, entrepreneurs, companies, and investors.

The main objectives of this year’s event are bridging the gap between Dutch investors and Ghanaian Businesses as well as provide an opportunity to know more about the changing trends in ecommerce, digitalisation, data censoring, as well as, knowing the latest products and services in the business-technology industry.

It is in the light of the objectives that Yofi Grant will be speaking to the main theme, “Our Digital Future: Ghana Beyond 2022”, and he tells Techgh24 “I will be pitching Ghana as an attractive destination for tech investments as we are also strongly positioning to be able to hyper scale.”

According to him, quite a number of the global tech giants expected at the fair are already looking at the Ghana market.

He mentioned Elon Musk’s Starlink, Dubai-based DAMAC, technology logistics giant Overland Tandberg and leading business processes operation (BPO) firm Webhelp as some of the big boys who have their eyes on Ghana.

Indeed, Webhelp is already in Ghana. Currently, they seat over 500 personnel who handle a wide range of customer service issues for organizations across various sectors.

Globally, Webhelp boasts of 10,000 datapoints analysed every single minute, over 5 million automated interactions per month and 450,000 hours of conversation with customers of various organizations daily.

Starlink is Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellite-based internet service provider (ISP), which already has licenses in Nigeria and Mozambique, and now Ghana is seeking to bring them in country.

Dubai-based DAMAC, which is globally reputed for building data centres in the Middle East and parts of Europe is also on Yoofi Grant’s mind to come augment the country’s data center capacity.

Overland-Tandberg is a multifaceted global technology logistics company, serving over 100 countries with more than five million products shipped to corporations and governments around the world.

Over the last 40 years, Overland Tandberg has, in pursuit of excellence through global intellect and inclusiveness, been empowering businesses, large and small, to securely manage and protect their digital assets and people.

Also on Ghana’s delegation to the fair are Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Herbert Krapa, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Director of Pharmacess, Dr. Kweku Boahene and Ghana’s Amabassador to the Netherlands, Francis Danti Kotia among others.