GIPC CEO Unveils Ambitious Plan to Map Investment Opportunities Across Ghana’s Districts

Simon Madjie, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), has announced a bold initiative to map investment opportunities across all districts in Ghana.

The plan, which aims to create a comprehensive database of regional investment prospects, is designed to bolster the country’s efforts to attract both local and foreign investors.

During a recent courtesy call on Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Madjie outlined the GIPC’s strategy to identify and catalog investment opportunities in every district. This database, he explained, will serve as a critical tool for the GIPC and the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry to effectively market Ghana’s potential during international trade missions. “By mapping these opportunities, we can present a clearer, more compelling picture of what Ghana has to offer to investors,” Madjie said.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to streamline Ghana’s investment promotion activities. Madjie stressed the importance of closer collaboration between the GIPC and other state agencies to create a unified national strategy. “A coordinated approach is essential if we are to achieve our shared goal of making Ghana the top business destination in the region,” he noted.

Madjie also emphasized the need for accurate and comprehensive investment data. He called for stronger partnerships with relevant agencies to ensure that the GIPC can present a complete picture of the investments flowing into the country. “Transparency and accuracy in data collection are key to building investor confidence,” he added.

In addition to the district mapping initiative, Madjie highlighted opportunities for investors to leverage the government’s 24-hour economy policy and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). He urged the Trade Minister to support the GIPC’s efforts to integrate investors into these frameworks, which offer access to a vast regional market. “The AfCFTA, in particular, presents a unique opportunity for Ghana to position itself as a gateway to Africa,” he said.

Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare expressed her full support for the GIPC’s initiatives, reaffirming her commitment to fostering a business-friendly ecosystem. She announced plans to engage with the leadership of agencies under her ministry to develop a concrete action plan for strengthening partnerships and enhancing coordination.

Ofosu-Adjare also revealed an upcoming project, “Feed the Industry,” aimed at linking commercial contract farmers with local industries to address raw material shortages. “This initiative will create exciting opportunities for collaboration between government agencies, private sector players, and investors,” she said.

The Minister identified several priority sectors ripe for investment and called on the GIPC and its partners to intensify efforts to channel investments into these areas. “We must focus on sectors that drive economic growth and create jobs,” she said.

As Ghana seeks to enhance its investment competitiveness, the collaboration between the GIPC and the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry signals a renewed push to attract sustainable investments. With initiatives like district mapping and the “Feed the Industry” project, the government aims to create a more robust and investor-friendly environment, positioning Ghana as a leading destination for business and investment in Africa.