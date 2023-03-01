GIPC CEO wins 2022 African Business Personality of the Year

Mr Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), has been adjudged the African Business Personality of the Year 2022 by International Investor Magazine.

A news brief to the Ghana News Agency said the award recognised his outstanding leadership and contributions to promoting investment and economic growth in Ghana and across Africa.

GIPC, was also awarded “Best Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Destination in Africa for 2022,” solidifying its reputation as an innovative leader in fostering foreign direct investment opportunities in Ghana and the continent as a whole.

The brief said the award was a major milestone for the GIPC and illustrated the hard work and dedication of the CEO in steering Ghana to become one of Africa’s most attractive investment destinations on the back of several reforms and policies by President Nana Akufo-Addo to improve the Ghanaian business environment.

“As the CEO of GIPC and Director for Sub-Saharan Africa on the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies steering board, Yofi Grant has been instrumental in attracting FDI into Ghana and shaping investment policies across the continent,” it said.

The CEO had led initiatives to streamline the investment process, reduce bureaucracy, and increase transparency by spearheading the digitisation of investment registration at the GIPC, making Ghana an attractive destination

for investors, it said.

Under his leadership, GIPC had been able to attract significant investments into the country in diverse sectors such as energy, manufacturing, and services.

It has also facilitated partnerships between local businesses and multinational corporations, promoting knowledge transfer and technology exchange.

Commenting on the awards, Mr Grant noted that “the awards recognise the positive impact of the Organisation’s initiatives and policies in attracting foreign investment into Ghana and the continent as a whole.”

He said the awards highlighted Ghana’s attractiveness as an investment destination, with a stable political environment and an expanding economy, encouraging more investors to consider Ghana as a destination for their investments.

“With the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area, Africa’s position as a leading destination for investors seeking vibrant markets and real economic opportunities has heightened.

“This has put the continent in a favourable position to attract more foreign investments and promote economic growth.

“It is, therefore, expedient that we remain at the forefront of this new wave, taking a leadership role in the effort to attract investment for the region,” he said.

Other winners of the International Investor Awards 2022 are: PWC China (Best ESG advisory firm); Access (Best Banking Environmental and Social Performance // Africa 2022); Nordea Asset Management (Best ESG Firm // Northern Europe 2022); and Standard Chartered Bank (Best ESG Bank // South East Asia 2022).