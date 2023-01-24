GIPC hosts Africa’s Annual Assembly of Investment Promotion tomorrow

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) is set to host the First Annual Assembly of African Investment Promotion Agencies to promote intra-Africa trade.

The event, which focuses on: “The Role of Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) in Facilitating Intra African Trade”, is scheduled for tomorrow Wednesday, January 25, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

In a Statement, the GIPC said: “Heads and representatives of the invited African Investment Promotion Agencies along with colleagues from the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), economic and political leaders will explore the critical role Investment Promotion Agencies play in boosting intra-African trade.”

“There will be further discussions on the emerging opportunities the AfCFTA continues to present

and how various development actors can leverage them to facilitate trade on the continent and boost socio-economic development,” it said.

Key speakers at this year’s summit would be Yofi Grant, CEO of the GIPC & Sub Sahara’s Director on the steering Committee of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies and Ismail Ersahin, Executive Director, World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA).

Speaking on the importance of the summit, Yofi Grant said: “By 2050, Africa will be a quarter of the global population. What if by 2050, Africa was also the recipient of a quarter of global FDI flows?”

“As we look inward on how we can promote intra-African trade through the AfCFTA, Africa needs to redefine how we look outward towards our investor partners. This redefinition is best created when we sit around the table and discuss where we are and where we want to go,” he added.

Mr Grant said they hope to deepen and continue engagement for the formation on an Association of African Investment Promotion Agencies.

He said the annual summit would set the tone for collective engagements on how development actors could target, channel and leverage foreign investment for mutually beneficial outcomes.