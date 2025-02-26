GIPC, Importers and Exporters Association Forge Collaboration to Boost Investor Confidence and Attraction

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) have pledged to work together to enhance investor confidence and attract more foreign investments into the country.

This commitment was made during a courtesy call by the Executive Secretary of the IEAG, Samson Asaki Awingobit, and his team on the newly appointed CEO of the GIPC, Simon Madjie. Mr. Awingobit, accompanied by board executives, staff, and members of the association, assured the new CEO of their unwavering support in helping the GIPC achieve its mandate.

He emphasized the need for a strong partnership between the GIPC and key stakeholders like the IEAG to advocate for policies that will create a more business-friendly environment and align with the government’s vision of a 24-hour economy.

“The Importers and Exporters Association is committed to collaborating with the GIPC to push for policies that improve business operations and enhance investor confidence. A united approach is crucial in positioning Ghana as a top investment destination,” Mr. Awingobit noted.

On his part, Mr. Madjie welcomed the association’s support and expressed appreciation for the confidence stakeholders have shown in his leadership. He stressed the importance of leveraging economic diplomacy, as championed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to attract more investors into the country.

He further revealed plans for a nationwide investment drive, where regional ministers, metropolitan, municipal, and district chief executives (MMDCEs), as well as traditional and religious leaders, will present their investment portfolios. This initiative aims to strategically position Ghana’s regions for targeted investor engagement.

“The GIPC is fully committed to supporting the government’s 24-hour economy agenda and fostering an environment that boosts investor confidence and trade activities. Through strategic collaborations, we will work towards making Ghana a hub for investment and business growth,” Mr. Madjie stated.

The meeting underscored the shared vision of both institutions in driving sustainable investments, improving trade facilitation, and strengthening Ghana’s economy through strategic partnerships.