The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has cautioned the public to disregard the circulation of any form titled: “Opportunity Fund” supposedly an application form for a business grant by Ghanaians operating any form of enterprise.

A statement from GPIC, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said: “The GIPC, wishes to disassociate itself from this “Opportunity Fund Initiative and to state unequivocally that the document in circulation is fake”.

The Centre, Opportunity Fund Initiative’s purported form in circulation, seeks to create a false impression that it emanated from the GIPC, “but this is a false claim”.

The statement, therefore, urged the public to be vigilant and avoid falling prey to the scam.